Independence
Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School
700 20TH Ave SW, Independence | Conf/WaMaC
Jan 07: Wrestling @ Benton
Jan 07: Wrestling-Girls @ Anamosa
Jan 07: Bowling @ Rose Bowl
Jan 10: Boys Bball vs. Benton
Jan 10: Girls Bball @ Benton
Jan 12: Wrestling @ Mount Vernon
Jan 13: Bowling @ Turner Hall-Keyston
Jan 14: Boys Bball @ Upper Iowa
Jan 14: Wrestling @ Osage
Jan 17: Bowling HOME
Jan 17: Boys Bball @ Marion
Jan 17: Girls Bball vs. Marion
Jan 19: Wrestling-Boys/Girls @ West Delaware
Jan 20: Bowling @ Bowlaway Lanes
Jan 20: Boys/Girls Bball @ Solon
East Buchanan
Home: East Buchanan High School,
414 5th St N, Winthrop | Conf/Tri Rivers
Jan 07: Wrestling @ Maq Valley
Jan 10: Boys/Girls Bball @ Easton Valley
Jan 10: Wrestling @ Bellevue
Jan 12: Wrestling @ Maq Valley
Jan 13: Boys/Girls Bball @ Maq Valley
Jan 14: Wrestling-Girls@ Oelwein
Jan 17: Boys/Girls Bball vs. Starmont
Jan 19: Boys/Girls Bball vs. West Central
Jan 19: Wrestling @ Ed-Co
Jan 20: Wrestling-Girls HOME
Jan 20: Boys/Girls Bball @ Springville
Jesup
Home: Jesup High School,
531 Prospect, Jesup Conf: NICL
Jan 07: Wrestling @ Maq Valley
Jan 07: Girls Bball vs. Beckman Catholic
Jan 10: Boys/Girls Bball @ Hudson
Jan 12: Wrestling @ AGWSR
Jan 13: Boys/Girls Bball @ Wapsie Valley
Jan 14: Wrestling @ Hudson
Jan 16: Girls Bball @ West Delaware
Jan 17: Boys/Girls Bball vs. S-Fred.
Jan 19: Wrestling @ Dike-NH
Jan 20: Wrestling @ OABCIG
Jan 20: Boys/Girls Bball@ Dike-NH
Starmont
Home: Starmont High School.
3202 40th Street, Arlington | Conf: Tri-Rivers
Jan 07: Wrestling @ Maq Valley
Jan 10: Boys/Girls Bball @ Prince of Peace
Jan 12: Wrestling @ Ed-Co
Jan 13: Boys/Girls Bball vs. Central City
Jan 14: Wrestling-Girls @ Oelwein
Jan 14: Wrestling @ MFL MarMac
Jan 17: Wrestling-Girls @ Sumner-Fred
Jan 17: Boys/Girls Bball@ East Buchanan
Jan 17: Wrestling @ Nashua-Plain.
Jan 19: Wrestling @ Alburnett
Jan 20: Boys/Girls Bball vs. Maq Valley
Wapsie Valley
Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School
2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf. NICL
Jan 07: Wrestling @ Tripoli
Jan 10: Wrestling HOME Don Bosco
Jan 10: Boys/Girls Bball vs. Dike-NH
Jan 12: Wrestling @ North Tama
Jan 13: Boys/Girls Bball vs. Jesup
Jan 14: Wrestling @ MFL-MarMac
Jan 14: Basketball @ Upper Iowa Shootout
Jan 17: Boys/Girls Bball vs. Union
Jan 19: Wrestling @ East Marshall
Jan 20: Boys/Girls vs. S.F.
Jan 21: Wrestling @ North Butler