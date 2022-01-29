Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Independence

Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School

700 20TH Ave SW, Independence, IA 50644 / Conf: WaMaC

Jan 29: Bowling Cadillac Lanes

Jan 29: Wrestling WaMaC Tournament @ Solon

Feb 01: Girls Basketball vs. Benton

Feb 01: Boys Basketball @ Benton

Feb 04: Bowling Cadillac Lanes

Feb 04: Girls Basketball @ Williamsburg

Feb 04: Boys Basketball vs. Williamsburg

Feb 05: Wrestling Sectionals HOME

Feb 05: Bowling @ Imperial Lanes

Feb 08: Girls Basketball @ South Tama

Feb 08: Boys Basketball vs. South Tama

Feb 08: Wrestling Regional Duals

East Buchanan

Home: East Buchanan High School,

414 5th St. N, Winthrop | Conference: Tri-Rivers

Jan 29: Bowling Tourney Cadillac Lanes

Jan 29: Wrestling TRC Tourney @ Lisbon

Feb 01: Girls/Boys Bball @ Central City

Feb 04: Girls/Boys Bball vs. Alburnett

Feb 04: Bowling vs. Monticello

Feb 08: Boys Bball vs. Starmont

Feb 10: Girls Bball 1st Rd Regionals

Feb 11: Boys Bball 1st Rd Prelim

Feb 14: Boys Bball 1st Rd Districts

Jesup

Home: Jesup High School,

531 Prospect, Jesup Conf: NICL

Jan 29: Wrestling NICL @ S-F

Jan 29: Boys Bball vs. Don Bosco

Feb 05: Wrestling Sectionals @ Starmont

Feb 12: Wrestling District @ Jesup

Feb 12: Girls 1st Rd Regionals

Feb 14: Boys Bball 1st Rd Districts

Feb 15: Girls Regional Quarters

Feb 17: Boys Bball District Semi

Feb 17-19: Wrestling State Tourney

Feb 18: Girls Bball Regional Semi

Starmont

Home: Starmont High School.

Jan 29: Wrestling TRC Tourney @ Lisbon

Feb 01: Girls/Boys Bball vs. Maq Valley

Feb 04: Girls/Boys Bball vs. Ed-Co

Feb 05: Wrestling Sectionals @ Starmont

Feb 07: Boys Bball @ EB

Feb 12: Wrestling Districts @ Jesup

Feb 14: Boys Bball 1st Rd Districts

Feb 15: Girls Bball 1st Rd Regionals

Feb 17: Boys Bball 2nd Rd Districts

Wapsie Valley

Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School

2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf. NICL

Jan 29: Wrestling NICL Tourney @ BCLUW

Jan 31: Girls/Boys Basketball @ Tripoli

Feb 01: Girls/Boys Basketball @ Oelwein

Feb 04: G/B Basketball vs. Jesup

Feb 05: Sectional Wrestling @ Starmont

Feb 08: Boys Basketball vs. Columbus

Feb 11: Boys Basketball vs. BCLUW

Feb 12: District Wrestling @ Jesup

Feb 14: Boys Bball 1st Rd Districts

