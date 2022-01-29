Independence
Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School
700 20TH Ave SW, Independence, IA 50644 / Conf: WaMaC
Jan 29: Bowling Cadillac Lanes
Jan 29: Wrestling WaMaC Tournament @ Solon
Feb 01: Girls Basketball vs. Benton
Feb 01: Boys Basketball @ Benton
Feb 04: Bowling Cadillac Lanes
Feb 04: Girls Basketball @ Williamsburg
Feb 04: Boys Basketball vs. Williamsburg
Feb 05: Wrestling Sectionals HOME
Feb 05: Bowling @ Imperial Lanes
Feb 08: Girls Basketball @ South Tama
Feb 08: Boys Basketball vs. South Tama
Feb 08: Wrestling Regional Duals
East Buchanan
Home: East Buchanan High School,
414 5th St. N, Winthrop | Conference: Tri-Rivers
Jan 29: Bowling Tourney Cadillac Lanes
Jan 29: Wrestling TRC Tourney @ Lisbon
Feb 01: Girls/Boys Bball @ Central City
Feb 04: Girls/Boys Bball vs. Alburnett
Feb 04: Bowling vs. Monticello
Feb 08: Boys Bball vs. Starmont
Feb 10: Girls Bball 1st Rd Regionals
Feb 11: Boys Bball 1st Rd Prelim
Feb 14: Boys Bball 1st Rd Districts
Jesup
Home: Jesup High School,
531 Prospect, Jesup Conf: NICL
Jan 29: Wrestling NICL @ S-F
Jan 29: Boys Bball vs. Don Bosco
Feb 05: Wrestling Sectionals @ Starmont
Feb 12: Wrestling District @ Jesup
Feb 12: Girls 1st Rd Regionals
Feb 14: Boys Bball 1st Rd Districts
Feb 15: Girls Regional Quarters
Feb 17: Boys Bball District Semi
Feb 17-19: Wrestling State Tourney
Feb 18: Girls Bball Regional Semi
Starmont
Home: Starmont High School.
Jan 29: Wrestling TRC Tourney @ Lisbon
Feb 01: Girls/Boys Bball vs. Maq Valley
Feb 04: Girls/Boys Bball vs. Ed-Co
Feb 05: Wrestling Sectionals @ Starmont
Feb 07: Boys Bball @ EB
Feb 12: Wrestling Districts @ Jesup
Feb 14: Boys Bball 1st Rd Districts
Feb 15: Girls Bball 1st Rd Regionals
Feb 17: Boys Bball 2nd Rd Districts
Wapsie Valley
Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School
2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf. NICL
Jan 29: Wrestling NICL Tourney @ BCLUW
Jan 31: Girls/Boys Basketball @ Tripoli
Feb 01: Girls/Boys Basketball @ Oelwein
Feb 04: G/B Basketball vs. Jesup
Feb 05: Sectional Wrestling @ Starmont
Feb 08: Boys Basketball vs. Columbus
Feb 11: Boys Basketball vs. BCLUW
Feb 12: District Wrestling @ Jesup
Feb 14: Boys Bball 1st Rd Districts