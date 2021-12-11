Independence
Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School
700 20TH Ave SW, Independence, IA 50644 / Conf: WaMaC
Dec 11: Youth Girls Basketball tourney HOME
Dec 11: Wrestling @ Anamosa
Dec 11: Bowling-Girls @ Lancer Lanes
Dec 11: Boys Basketball @ Don Bosco
Dec 14: Boys Basketball vs. CCA
Dec 14: Girls Basketball @ CCA
Dec 16: Wrestling @ Vinton-Shellsburg
Dec 17: Girls Basketball vs. Williamsburg
Dec 17: Boys Basketball @ Williamsburg
Dec 17: Wrestling @ Young Arena
Dec 18: Wrestling @ Young Arena
Dec 18: Bowling-Boys @ Lancer Lanes
East Buchanan
Home: East Buchanan High School,
414 5th St. N, Winthrop | Conference: Tri-Rivers
Dec 11: Wrestling @ Marion
Dec 11: Girls/Boys Basketball vs. Cal-Wheatland
Dec 13: Wrestling @ West Delaware
Dec 14: Wrestling @ South Winn
Dec 16: Wrestling @ Central City
Dec 17: Boys Basketball vs. Ed-Co
Dec 18: Wrestling @ Starmont
Dec 21: Boys Basketball @ Springville
Jesup
Home: Jesup High School,
531 Prospect, Jesup Conf: NICL
Dec 14: Girls/Boys Basketball @ Glad-Reinbeck
Dec 16: Wrestling @ BCLUW
Dec 17: Girls/Boys Basketball @ Union
Dec 18: Wrestling @ Starmont
Dec 18: Girls Basketball @ MFL-MarMac
Dec 21: Wrestling HOME
Starmont
Home: Starmont High School.
3202 40th Street, Arlington | Conf: Tri-Rivers
Dec 11: Wrestling Tourney @ Oelwein
Dec 14: Girls/Boys Basketball vs. North Linn
Dec 16: Wrestling HOME
Dec 17: Girls/Boys Basketball @ Central City
Dec 18: Wrestling HOME
Dec 20: Girls/Boys Basketball vs. Marquette
Dec 21: Girls/Boys Basketball vs. Alburnett
Wapsie Valley
Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School
2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf. NICL
Dec 11: Boys Basketball @ UIU – Fayette
Dec 11: Girls Basketball vs. Clayton Ridge
Dec 11: Boys Basketball vs. Decorah
Dec 14: Girls/Boys Basketball @ Ackley-Geneva
Dec 16: Wrestling @ Columbus Catholic
Dec 17: Wrestling @ Young Arena
Dec 17: Girls/Boys Basketball vs. Sumner-Fred
Dec 18: Wrestling @ Young Arena