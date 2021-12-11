Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Independence

Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School

700 20TH Ave SW, Independence, IA 50644 / Conf: WaMaC

Dec 11: Youth Girls Basketball tourney HOME

Dec 11: Wrestling @ Anamosa

Dec 11: Bowling-Girls @ Lancer Lanes

Dec 11: Boys Basketball @ Don Bosco

Dec 14: Boys Basketball vs. CCA

Dec 14: Girls Basketball @ CCA

Dec 16: Wrestling @ Vinton-Shellsburg

Dec 17: Girls Basketball vs. Williamsburg

Dec 17: Boys Basketball @ Williamsburg

Dec 17: Wrestling @ Young Arena

Dec 18: Wrestling @ Young Arena

Dec 18: Bowling-Boys @ Lancer Lanes

East Buchanan

Home: East Buchanan High School,

414 5th St. N, Winthrop | Conference: Tri-Rivers

Dec 11: Wrestling @ Marion

Dec 11: Girls/Boys Basketball vs. Cal-Wheatland

Dec 13: Wrestling @ West Delaware

Dec 14: Wrestling @ South Winn

Dec 16: Wrestling @ Central City

Dec 17: Boys Basketball vs. Ed-Co

Dec 18: Wrestling @ Starmont

Dec 21: Boys Basketball @ Springville

Jesup

Home: Jesup High School,

531 Prospect, Jesup Conf: NICL

Dec 14: Girls/Boys Basketball @ Glad-Reinbeck

Dec 16: Wrestling @ BCLUW

Dec 17: Girls/Boys Basketball @ Union

Dec 18: Wrestling @ Starmont

Dec 18: Girls Basketball @ MFL-MarMac

Dec 21: Wrestling HOME

Starmont

Home: Starmont High School.

3202 40th Street, Arlington | Conf: Tri-Rivers

Dec 11: Wrestling Tourney @ Oelwein

Dec 14: Girls/Boys Basketball vs. North Linn

Dec 16: Wrestling HOME

Dec 17: Girls/Boys Basketball @ Central City

Dec 18: Wrestling HOME

Dec 20: Girls/Boys Basketball vs. Marquette

Dec 21: Girls/Boys Basketball vs. Alburnett

Wapsie Valley

Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School

2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf. NICL

Dec 11: Boys Basketball @ UIU – Fayette

Dec 11: Girls Basketball vs. Clayton Ridge

Dec 11: Boys Basketball vs. Decorah

Dec 14: Girls/Boys Basketball @ Ackley-Geneva

Dec 16: Wrestling @ Columbus Catholic

Dec 17: Wrestling @ Young Arena

Dec 17: Girls/Boys Basketball vs. Sumner-Fred

Dec 18: Wrestling @ Young Arena

