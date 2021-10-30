Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Independence

Home: Mustangs Way Park,

Independence High School

700 20TH Ave SW, Independence, IA 50644 / Conf: WaMaC

Oct 29: Football Playoffs @ Benton

Oct 30: Cheerleading Exhibition @ Cedar Falls

Nov 01: Boys B-ball 7th grade@ Beckman

Nov 01: Girls B-ball 8th grade HOME

Nov 04: Girls B-ball 7th grade HOME

Nov 04: Wrestling Middle School @ Solon

Nov 05: Football Playoffs TBD

Nov 06: State Cheer Competition-Des Moines

East Buchanan

Home: East Buchanan High School,

414 5th St. N, Winthrop | Conference: Tri-Rivers

Oct 29: Football Playoffs @ Lisbon

Nov 01: Girls B-ball

Middle School HOME

Nov 04: Wrestling

Middle School @ Ed-Co

Nov 08: Varsity Girls B-ball start practice

Nov 08: Girls B-ball Middle School @ Ed-Co

Nov 09: Wrestling Middle School @ Lisbon

Nov 15: Varsity Boys B-ball start practice

Jesup

Home: Jesup High School,

531 Prospect, Jesup Conf: NICL

Oct 30: Cross Country State Meet @ Fort Dodge

Nov 04: Wrestling Middle School @ Union

Nov 08: Girls B-ball Middle School HOME

Nov 09: Wrestling Middle School @ Maq Valley

Nov 11: Wrestling Middle School @ BMAP

Nov 11: Girls B-ball Middle School HOME

Starmont

Home: Starmont High School.

3202 40th Street, Arlington | Conf: Tri-Rivers

Nov 04: Wrestling Middle School HOME

Nov 08: Girls B-ball Middle School HOME

Nov 09: Wrestling Middle School @ Lisbon

Nov 11: Girls B-ball Middle School @ EB

Nov 11: Wrestling Middle Scool @ North Linn

Wapsie Valley

Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School

2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf. NICL

Oct 29: Football Playoffs @ North Linn

Nov 01: State Volleyball

Tournament

Nov 04: Wrestling JH@ P

arkersburg

Nov 05: Football Playoffs TBD

Nov 09: Wrestling JH

@ C. Elkader

Nov 11: Wrestling JH @ BMAP

Nov 11: Girls B-ball JH HOME

