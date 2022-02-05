Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Independence

Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School

700 20TH Ave SW, Independence, IA 50644 / Conf: WaMaC

Feb 05: Wrestling Sectionals HOME

Feb 05: Bowling @ Imperial Lanes

Feb 08: Girls Basketball @ South Tama

Feb 08: Boys Basketball vs. South Tama

Feb 08: Wrestling Regional Duals

Feb 11: Boys Basketball @ Beckman

Feb 12: Bowling WaMaC @ Lightning Lanes

Feb 12: Wrestling Districts @ New Hampton

Feb 12: Girls Bball 1st Rd Regionals

East Buchanan

Home: East Buchanan High School,

414 5th St. N, Winthrop | Conference: Tri-Rivers

Feb 08: Boys Bball vs. Starmont

Feb 10: Girls Bball 1st Rd Regionals

Feb 11: Boys Bball 1st Rd Prelim

Feb 14: Boys Bball 1st Rd Districts

Feb 15: Girls Bball Regionals quarterfinals

Feb 17: Boys Bball 2nd Rd Districts

Feb 18: Girls Bball Regional Semi’s

Feb 22: Boys Bball District Finals

Jesup

Home: Jesup High School,

531 Prospect, Jesup Conf: NICL

Feb 05: Wrestling Sectionals @ Starmont

Feb 07: Girls Bball @ Columbus

Feb 07: Boys Bball Home vs. North Tama

Feb 08: Boys Bball Home vs. South Hardin

Feb 10: Boys Bball Home vs. Wapsie Valley

Feb 12: Wrestling District @ Jesup

Feb 12: Girls 1st Rd Regionals

Feb 14: Boys Bball 1st Rd Districts

Feb 15: Girls Regional Quarters

Starmont

Home: Starmont High School.

Feb 05: Wrestling Sectionals @ Starmont

Feb 07: Boys Bball @ EB

Feb 12: Wrestling Districts @ Jesup

Feb 14: Boys Bball 1st Rd Districts

Feb 15: Girls Bball 1st Rd Regionals

Feb 17: Boys Bball 2nd Rd Districts

Feb 18: Girls Bball Regional Semi’s

Feb 22: Boys Bball District Finals

Wapsie Valley

Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School

2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf. NICL

Feb 05: Sectional Wrestling @ Starmont

Feb 08: Boys Basketball vs. Columbus

Feb 11: Boys Basketball vs. BCLUW

Feb 12: District Wrestling @ Jesup

Feb 14: Boys Bball 1st Rd Districts

Feb 15: Girls Bball 1st Rd Regionals

Feb 17: Boys Bball 2nd Rd Districts

Feb 18: Girls Bball Regional Semi’s

Tags

Trending Food Videos