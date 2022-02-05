Independence
Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School
700 20TH Ave SW, Independence, IA 50644 / Conf: WaMaC
Feb 05: Wrestling Sectionals HOME
Feb 05: Bowling @ Imperial Lanes
Feb 08: Girls Basketball @ South Tama
Feb 08: Boys Basketball vs. South Tama
Feb 08: Wrestling Regional Duals
Feb 11: Boys Basketball @ Beckman
Feb 12: Bowling WaMaC @ Lightning Lanes
Feb 12: Wrestling Districts @ New Hampton
Feb 12: Girls Bball 1st Rd Regionals
East Buchanan
Home: East Buchanan High School,
414 5th St. N, Winthrop | Conference: Tri-Rivers
Feb 08: Boys Bball vs. Starmont
Feb 10: Girls Bball 1st Rd Regionals
Feb 11: Boys Bball 1st Rd Prelim
Feb 14: Boys Bball 1st Rd Districts
Feb 15: Girls Bball Regionals quarterfinals
Feb 17: Boys Bball 2nd Rd Districts
Feb 18: Girls Bball Regional Semi’s
Feb 22: Boys Bball District Finals
Jesup
Home: Jesup High School,
531 Prospect, Jesup Conf: NICL
Feb 05: Wrestling Sectionals @ Starmont
Feb 07: Girls Bball @ Columbus
Feb 07: Boys Bball Home vs. North Tama
Feb 08: Boys Bball Home vs. South Hardin
Feb 10: Boys Bball Home vs. Wapsie Valley
Feb 12: Wrestling District @ Jesup
Feb 12: Girls 1st Rd Regionals
Feb 14: Boys Bball 1st Rd Districts
Feb 15: Girls Regional Quarters
Starmont
Home: Starmont High School.
Feb 05: Wrestling Sectionals @ Starmont
Feb 07: Boys Bball @ EB
Feb 12: Wrestling Districts @ Jesup
Feb 14: Boys Bball 1st Rd Districts
Feb 15: Girls Bball 1st Rd Regionals
Feb 17: Boys Bball 2nd Rd Districts
Feb 18: Girls Bball Regional Semi’s
Feb 22: Boys Bball District Finals
Wapsie Valley
Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School
2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf. NICL
Feb 05: Sectional Wrestling @ Starmont
Feb 08: Boys Basketball vs. Columbus
Feb 11: Boys Basketball vs. BCLUW
Feb 12: District Wrestling @ Jesup
Feb 14: Boys Bball 1st Rd Districts
Feb 15: Girls Bball 1st Rd Regionals
Feb 17: Boys Bball 2nd Rd Districts
Feb 18: Girls Bball Regional Semi’s