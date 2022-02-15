INDEPENDENCE – American Legion Post 30 selected Arianna’s Kitchen, 1826 1st Street West, as the latest $100 award winner in its business of the month contest. Veteran Harland Hunt (WWII) had the honor of presenting the award to business owner Arieana Ajruloski.
The designated business of the month is selected from a pool of suggestions from Post 30 members. After receiving the $100, that business will hold its own drawing at the end of the month and award the winner a $100 credit toward its products and services.
According to post rules, the business can only be selected once in a 12-month period. The business nominated must be located in the area covered by Post 30 (Independence and Rowley).
For more information, contact Post 30 Commander Bob Hocken at 319-361-7591.