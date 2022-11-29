ROBINS — Arlene M. Zumbach, 84 years old, of Robins, Iowa, formerly of Independence, Iowa, died peacefully at home, on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Emery Place in Robins, Iowa. She was born on March 18, 1938, in Independence the daughter of Ross Lester and Pearl Elizabeth (Shaw) Gallup. Arlene was the spouse of Ervin Verlin Zumbach who proceeded her in death in 2009.
Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the White Funeral Home in Independence. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and continues until service time. Burial will be in Manchester Cemetery in Manchester, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com. A Memorial Fund has been established and memorials may be directed to the family.