LAMONT – Arthur D. Bowden, 46, of Lamont, Iowa, died on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at his home in Lamont.
Services will be held at a later date. Final Resting Place will be Campton-Oak Hill Cemetery, rural Lamont.
Arthur Dale Bowden was born on February 11, 1975, in Hampton, Iowa, the son of Galen Dale & Patsy Kay (Evert) Bowden. He is survived by his father Galen Bowden of Lamont and three sisters. Art was preceded in death by his grandparents; mother and a sister in infancy.
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop & Lamont, Iowa is assisting the family.