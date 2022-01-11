Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

LAMONT – Arthur D. Bowden, 46, of Lamont, Iowa, died on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at his home in Lamont.

Services will be held at a later date. Final Resting Place will be Campton-Oak Hill Cemetery, rural Lamont.

Arthur Dale Bowden was born on February 11, 1975, in Hampton, Iowa, the son of Galen Dale & Patsy Kay (Evert) Bowden. He is survived by his father Galen Bowden of Lamont and three sisters. Art was preceded in death by his grandparents; mother and a sister in infancy.

Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop & Lamont, Iowa is assisting the family.

