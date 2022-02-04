JESUP – Arthur Ray Temeyer, 74, passed away January 31, 2022 at Genesis Senior Living Center in Des Moines after a short battle with Covid 19.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 at the White Funeral Home, 1315 Main Street, Jesup with Rev. Vicki Reece officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Independence. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. till services Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church in Jesup.
Art was born August 15, 1947 the son Harold F. and Leola A. (Williams) Temeyer in Independence. He attended elementary school in Jesup and later attended John Locke School in Independence. Following his education, he worked for many years at Goodwill and North Star Community Services in Waterloo. After retirement, Art attended Newel Post Adult Day Services in Waterloo.
Art is survived by five brothers: Floyd (Carol Wieneke) of Pleasant Hill, Kevin (Dan Beatty) of Boerne, Texas, Rodney (Louise Fagen) of Granger, Tom (Charlene) of Franksville, Wis., and Vance (Jan) of Ankeny; one sister, Vicki (J. T.) Crofts of New York, N.Y.; four nephews; and two nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
