JESUP – In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Ryan Nesbit, co-founder of Alive and Running Iowa, is offering two free opportunities for you to learn QPR.
QPR (Question. Persuade. Refer.), just like CPR, is an emergency response to someone in crisis and can SAVE lives. QPR is considered the “industry-leading approach to suicide prevention.”
According to the QPR Institute website, “The QPR mission is to reduce suicidal behaviors and save lives by providing innovative, practical, and proven suicide prevention training. The signs of crisis are all around us. We believe that quality education empowers all people, regardless of their background, to make a positive difference in the life of someone they know.”
The course will cover:
- How to ask the suicide Question
- How to Persuade someone to get help
- How to Refer them to help.
All attendees will take home a QPR booklet for future reference. Ryan also covers statistics, warning signs, and openly shares about his own suicide loss and personal suicidal ideations that he’s experienced in the past.
The free Suicide Prevention Trainings will be held:
- Monday, May 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jesup Bible Fellowship, 152 South Street.
- Thursday, May 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at CoWork591, 591 Young Street.
Please RSVP by emailing ryan.r.nesbit@gmail.com or kelly@cowork591.com, or by calling 641-990-4957.
Ask a question, save a life!