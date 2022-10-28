JESUP – Buchanan County Attorney Shawn Harden announced Wednesday, October 26 that Kyle Thomas Astleford of Jesup was arrested after a complaint for the offense of Child Endangerment (B Felony) was investigated.
According to court documents, “It is initially determined that there is probable cause to believe that the Defendant committed the offense in question.”
A preliminary hearing is set for November 1. A bond was set at $1,000,000.
The investigation, including interviews with the defendant, found, “On or between August 11, 2022 and October 11, 2022, in Buchanan County, Iowa, Kyle Thomas Astleford, being a parent, guardian, or person having custody or control over a child, or a person who is a member of the household in which a child resides, did engage in a course of conduct including three or more acts of child endangerment from August 11, 2022 to October 11, 2022, a less than 12 month period, involving [same child] with at least one act resulting in serious injury to the child.”
Medical reports state, “Upon transfer to UIHC, [the child] was found to be suffering from the following: a skull fracture on the right side of the head with blood flow into the surrounding tissue; bleeding on both the outside and inside of the brain on both the left and right sides; seizures; rib fractures on both the left and right side of the body at various stages of healing; a healing right clavicular fracture; a left scapular fracture; fractures to the growth plates in both the right and left legs; multiple bruises; multiple abrasions; anemia; acute respiratory failure; low blood oxygen; and retinal hemorrhages in all layers of both eyes.
“The multi-disciplinary team of medical professionals at UIHC ruled out any medical explanation for [the child’s] injuries. Instead they found the injuries consistent with abusive head trauma and physical abuse, specifically that [the child] had been shaken and subjected to blunt force trauma on multiple occasions.”
Harden’s announcement stated, “The child remains in the intensive care unit at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital where his medical team is attempting to wean him off life support measures used to assist in breathing and nutrition. His prognosis is unclear but due to the extensive blood and oxygen loss to his brain he will likely have major developmental delays and ‘massive special needs.’ He may now suffer from cerebral palsy and permanent vision loss.”
NOTICE: A criminal charge is only an accusation, and criminal defendants are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.