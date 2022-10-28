Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

JESUP – Buchanan County Attorney Shawn Harden announced Wednesday, October 26 that Kyle Thomas Astleford of Jesup was arrested after a complaint for the offense of Child Endangerment (B Felony) was investigated.

According to court documents, “It is initially determined that there is probable cause to believe that the Defendant committed the offense in question.”

