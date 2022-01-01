MICHAEL KASCEL – SR
“Independence Mustangs”
“Michael is a player that every youth player, Mom, Dad, and Coach should use or see as an example. He wasn’t in the rotation or played much in local Club Ball, Junior High, or even as a Freshman. He began to get a consistent amount of his opportunities as a sophomore, dressed Varsity late in the year as a sophomore, then was a full time starter as a junior for us at the Varsity level. More athletes and their supporting cast need to understand that your youth career and current role isn’t what will ultimately define you. Continue to believe and implement what coaches are telling you, work at it, and be COMMITTED. I was in the gym 75 times during the spring, summer, and fall; Michael was in there with me 74 of those times and it shows.
Michael has put in the work and done his work locally. We as a society, currently believe you have to have an individual trainer, a strength coach, or travel all over the country playing AAU to become a great player. Michael is proof that isn’t the case. I’ve had several weeks where I take text, emails, or calls everyday inquiring about his interest to play at the college level. Michael will have that opportunity and if he chooses to play will get some athletic scholarship money to help pay for those secondary education opportunities.
Even with being the #1 guy on the scouting report and with his resume from last season, his 2FG % is still so consistent and he’s doing this in back to back years and I anticipate we’ll see as the season progresses his perimeter shot touch & ability will be shown off as well. The ball comes off his hand and fingers as well as anyone in our program.
Glad he’s on our team — has been a pleasure to watch him grow and take coaching over the past two seasons. His future is bright and he will be a steal for some college program who happens to convince him to come play for them. Being only 17 years old as a senior tells me his potential over the next several years is whatever he wants it to be. I put out some lofty predictions for Michael to several people at the beginning of the season, and he’s done nothing but prove me right.” — Coach Chad Beatty
Pts/Gm Rbd/Gm Blk/Gm FGPCT
18.0 9.0 3.57 68.4