Senior Carson Lienau – Jesup J-Hawks big man – is this week’s Bulletin Journal Athlete of the Week.
Lienau scored his 1000th career point on Tuesday night at home in front of family and friends in a J-Hawk win over the Union Community Knights.
Lienau scored 29 points and brought down 14 rebounds against Union. He scored 31 against Oelwein and added another 25 points in a win over Don Bosco.
For the season, Lienau is averaging 22.3 points per game and 11.4 rebounds per game.
“Carson Lienau became the 9th player in the history of Jesup Basketball to score 1000 points. As a freshman, Carson came off the bench on the FS team. Carson worked really hard heading into his sophomore year and became a varsity player and eventually a starter pretty early in the season. He became one of our best players his sophomore year. As a junior, Carson made another huge leap. He was named first team all-conference & conference MVP, all substate, and 2nd team all-state. His success has continued into this season leading us in scoring and rebounding. The best part about Carson is how good of a role model he is for us in school. He is a 4-sport athlete and has 3.59 GPA. We are so thankful to have coached Carson the last 4 years.” — Coach Joe Smeins