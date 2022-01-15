CORBIN FUELLING has been named the recipient of the Bulletin Journal Athlete of the Week.
Fuelling, a senior at Jesup High School, scored a career high 23 points at Oelwein and then backed that up with another career high 26 against Hudson.
Fuelling has averaged 24.5 points per game this week and has shot 12 of 26 from 3-point range.
On the season the senior guard has averaged 16.6 points per game and is heating up with 12 of his 29 3-pointers coming in the last two games.
“As a sophomore, Corbin was brought up to start dressing varsity and ended up playing right away due to an injury. He ended up starting some games that year and playing some solid basketball. Moving into his junior year, Corbin missed some time early in the season and didn’t get into a flow until January. He came off the bench his whole junior year and ended up playing solid basketball. Highlighted by a 20-point game in the first round of districts. Corbin has also been a very hard worker and very intense during every single practice and game. He puts a ton of time in the off-season playing aau, working out with his Jesup teammates, and individual work in the gym. One of the areas we talked with Corbin about after last season was being better on the defensive end of the floor. He has done a terrific job in this area along with being one of our primary scorers. We are proud of how Corbin is working hard on his defense and making that a priority this season.”
- Coach Joe Smeins