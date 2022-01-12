AVERIEL BRADY, A junior at East Buchanan High School has been named the recipient of the Bulletin Journal Athlete of the Week.
Brady has averaged 18 points a game the past two games, which include # 4 Springville and #5 North Linn. She has also averaged 8 rebounds a game with 8 each in her last two contests. For the season, Brady averages 12 points/game and 7.2 rebounds/game.
“Averiel has really stepped up for us this year and has given us an inside presence. She has averaged 18 points and 8 rebounds a game against two of the top 5 teams in the State of Iowa in 1A. She has become a primary scorer and rebounder for us this year, not just in the past two games. Very proud of the leader she has become for us this year. Her confidence has grown exponentially in the past month! Averiel is a 4-sport athlete, but she spends a lot of her time in the offseason working on her game and playing AAU basketball. All the work has really paid off and she is going to be a key for us in the 2nd half of the year and the postseason.”
– Head Coach Nathan Reck