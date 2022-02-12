Independence Mustangs junior grappler, CARTER STRAW is this weeks Bulletin Journal ATHLETE OF THE WEEK.
After a disappointing fourth place finish at the WaMaC tournament, Straw has been on a tear ripping through his competition in the postseason when it’s most important.
Straw was the Sectionals champion at 138-pounds last Saturday, winning by Technical Fall (4:07 (17-1) in the semifinals and winning by fall (0:43) in the finals.
On Tuesday night in the State Dual Qualifier against Williamsburg, Straw would strike again, pinning his opponent in 1:36.
Straw is currently 39-11 on the season and ranked No. 7 in 2A at 138-pounds. He will be competing today in New Hampton with a State Tournament bid on the line.
“Carter Straw is a great leader and teammate for our wrestling team this season. He has a desire to get better every day in practice. He is willing to stay after and learn or ask questions from the coaches to improve. Carter also helps the younger wrestlers on our team by helping them with wrestling as well as school. Carter is a very humble athlete that does not draw attention to himself. He just quietly works hard at all he does. He is a great example of what we want student athletes at Independence to be like on and off the athletic surface. This season Carter has a 39-11 record with 23 pins, 71 takedowns, 2 technical falls, and 2 major decisions. Carter has been to the individual state tournament 2 times and is looking to make his third trip with a good showing on Saturday at Districts. He has been to State Duals every year he has been in high school.”
— Head Coach Michael Doyle