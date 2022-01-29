AVERIEL BRADY
EAST BUCHANAN
Brady is a 5’8” junior post-player at East Buchanan and is having a terrific season. In the last three games, Brady is averaging 21.6 points and 12.3 rebounds.
Against West Central Brady had 21 points and set a school record for rebounds in a game with 19. She followed that up with 23 points and 8 rebounds against Edgewood-Colesburg. Then 3 days later, Brady knocked in 21 points and 10 rebounds against Starmont.
For the season, Brady averages 14.1 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game.
“Averiel has really stepped up for us this year and has given us an inside presence. She has averaged 18 points and 8 rebounds a game against two of the top 5 teams in the State of Iowa in 1A. She has become a primary scorer and rebounder for us this year, not just in the past two games. Very proud of the leader she has become for us this year. Her confidence has grown exponentially in the past month! Averiel is a 4-sport athlete, but she spends a lot of her time in the off-season working on her game and playing AAU basketball. All the work has really paid off and she is going to be a key for us in the 2nd half of the year and the postseason.” – Coach Nathan Reck