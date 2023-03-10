INDEPENDENCE – The 2023 Farmers Market season is only ten Saturdays away! All prospective vendors and interested community members are welcome to attend the upcoming informational vendor meeting on Tuesday, April 4 at Heartland Acres Theatre (2600 Swan Lake Blvd., Independence) at 6 p.m.
Learn the rules, requirements, and procedures for having a booth at the Independence Farmers Market. Hear the current marketing strategies, learn about updates to the Iowa Food Law from Adam Hahn with the Black Hawk County Health Department, and get insight into the upcoming events and entertainment for this summer. We look forward to seeing you and hearing your ideas! Opening day is Saturday, May 14.
Please direct questions to Roger Barloon, Farmers Market Manager, Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach at 319-334-7161 or rbarloon@iastate.edu.