Land Values

DES MOINES – According to statewide auction results tracked by Iowa Appraisal, research data indicates market conditions have plateaued.

Iowa Appraisal’s farm appraisal expert Jim Rothermich, MAI, ARA, ALC announces a 13.4% increase in Iowa land values, based on dollars per CSR2 point, for the period January 1, 2022, to January 1, 2023, with a statewide average price for tillable farmland of $178 per CSR2 point (based on a weighted average CSR2 of 77.2). This equates to average statewide dollars per tillable acre of $13,742. The January 1, 2022, statewide weighted average price for tillable farmland was $157 per tillable CSR2 point, using weighted average CSR2 of 79.3, equating to $12,450 per tillable acre.

