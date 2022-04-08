State Auditor Rob Sand recently recognized local leaders participating in his Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program. The announcement came on March 14 or “3-14” or pi.
“Iowa taxpayers are reaping the rewards of a more than 55 percent increase in participation in the PIE program in just its second year,” said a spokesperson for Sand. “The increase includes entries from 84 counties, 310 cities, and first-time submissions from 121 school districts.”
“I’m thrilled government entities in every Iowa county used this opportunity to save taxpayers money,” said Sand. “Ultimately, the PIE program has the potential to unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in savings for communities across our state.”
Auditor Sand created the PIE program in 2019 to spark innovative ideas to cut waste and save tax dollars. The PIE program also provides local leaders with tools to collaborate and share their cost-cutting concepts, known as PIE recipes, via the Auditor of State website. The submissions range from installing solar panels to shutting down computers when not in use.
The government entities participating in the 2021 PIE program in Buchanan County are:
- Independence
- Independence CSD
- Winthrop
- Hazleton
“The PIE program is simply a great reminder to continually look at how we operate and where we might find improved efficiencies,” said Independence City Manager Al Roder. “The City has been conducting this type of review annually for the last 5-6 years, making improvements and evaluating return on investment in several areas, specifically energy efficiency. We have converted the majority of our facilities to LED lighting and conducted 3 studies looking at the practicality of solar power generation at city facilities.”
“The Independence CSD continues to look for efficiencies in all that we do,” said Superintendent Russ Reiter. “Whether it’s the continued use of solar power, providing car charging stations, or better management of our resources, it’s good to know we’re making a difference.”
“This program is a program that all consumers should being trying to implement,” said Winthrop Mayor Gerald Dennie. “We have been replacing lights to LEDs. We shut down electronic devises down when not in use. We have one stop recycling program and make use of e-cycling program on our annual clean up day. We do our best to take advantage of utility rebates on energy saving incentives. Our biggest energy saver was installing solar panels at the sewer plant. We are very happy with this.”
The PIE program has proven so successful, it is being replicated by Mississippi Auditor of State, Shad White who said his office was “inspired” by Auditor Sand’s PIE program.
“The across-the-aisle friendship shows what elected officials should put first: public service, not party,” said Sand. “I’m humbled to share what we started in Iowa, but also excited to in turn copy innovations uncovered in Mississippi.”
Auditor Sand will announce the winners of the 2021 PIE awards at a later date and recognize their money-saving achievements by hand-delivering a pie to community leaders.
The local leaders also shared their favorite pie:
City Manager Roder: “Toss-up. I like fresh Lemon Meringue and Pumpkin (if spiced right).”
Superintendent Reiter: “Banana Cream Meringue”
Mayor Dennie: “If I had to choose and I like most all kinds of pie it is hard to beat a good pumpkin pie!!”
For more information on the PIE program, contact Drew Stensland at drew.stensland@aos.iowa.gov.