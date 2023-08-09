INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Federated Garden Club appreciates the many beautifully landscaped yards throughout the Buchanan County. This month, the club wants to acknowledge the efforts of Terry and Jaime Tekippe of Independence.
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
66°
Clear
- Humidity: 88%
- Cloud Coverage: 16%
- Wind: 3 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:08:04 AM
- Sunset: 08:17:38 PM
Today
A few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 84F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.