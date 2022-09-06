AURORA – The Aurora Historical Society will hold its 27th annual meeting on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Aurora Historical Building, 316 Main Street. The society will be accepting and reviewing the annual financial and membership reports, and approving the annual budget.
Fundraising updates, building improvements, and the organization’s goals and priorities for the coming year will also be on the agenda.
Anyone interested in preserving local history is encouraged to attend this meeting.
The Aurora Historical Society, Inc. was organized and incorporated on December 20, 1995, exclusively for charitable and educational purposes which benefit historic preservation in Aurora and the surrounding area. The society is need of volunteers interested in serving as tour hosts or on the board of directors, and is interested in collecting local memorabilia related to families, military service, businesses, and country school history.
Annual memberships to the society are $10 per person. Lifetime memberships are $100 per person. They always are interested in sustaining financial donations.
For more information or to send in a donation, contact the society at P.O. Box 14, Aurora, IA 50607-0014.