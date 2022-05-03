Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

AURORA – The Aurora American Legion breakfasts are held the first Sunday each month, May through October, 8 a.m. to noon. Funds support Post 435 projects, Boys and Girls State participants, scholarships, and ongoing upkeep.

Tags

Trending Food Videos