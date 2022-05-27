AURORA – Memorial Day Services will be held at the Union Church and Cemetery, 30th Street, rural Aurora Monday, May 30.
The Rev. Marshall Hahn of St. Olaf and Gunder churches will have services in the church at 9 a.m. Rosalind Young of Oelwein will be the pianist.
The Aurora American Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary will honor veterans at Madison Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. and at Union Cemetery at 10 a.m. Rev. Hahn will give the address at Union Cemetery. Aly Sill will read “Flanders Field.” Karen O’Loughlin will give the response. Karen Kremer and the Community Singers will sing patriotic songs.
Following the services lunch will be served at the Legion Hall in Aurora. Everyone is invited to attend.