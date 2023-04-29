Autism Awareness

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. People with autism often have problems with social communication and interaction, and restricted or repetitive behaviors or interests. People with autism may also have different ways of learning, moving, or paying attention.
Autism is a complex neurological disorder that affects the way a person interacts with their environment. People with autism often have difficulty understanding and expressing emotions. While there are many challenges associated with autism, there are also many positives that can come from it. People with autism can be highly intelligent and creative, and they often have unique perspectives on the world around them.
Autism is believed to be caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors, although the exact cause remains unknown. Treatment for autism typically involves behavioral therapy to help individuals learn how to interact more effectively in social situations and develop better communication skills. In some cases, medications may also be prescribed to help manage symptoms such as anxiety or depression. Understanding the genetics of autism has become increasingly important in recent years as researchers work to identify potential treatments for this condition. Additionally, research into how the brain functions differently in people with autism has provided a wealth of information.
Temple Grandin, scientist, is one of the first autistic people to document the insights she gained from her personal experience of autism. She is currently a faculty member with Animal Sciences in the College of Agricultural Sciences at Colorado State University.
In 2010, Time 100 placed Grandin on the annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, in the “Heroes” category. She was the subject of the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning biographical film Temple Grandin. Grandin has been an outspoken proponent of autism rights and neurodiversity movements. You can watch one of her very interesting speaking engagements “The Autistic Brain” discussing autism and the brain, etc. on YouTube at https://youtu.be/MWePrOuSeSY. “Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic: A Comedian’s Guide to Life on the Spectrum” is another great source of information that takes a different look at ASD in a very honest and comedic way.