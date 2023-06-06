INDEPENDENCE – After many hurdles, generous donations, and long hours of work by scores of students a 1949 Chevy pickup has come back to life.
“We had eight years of Automotive Restoration classes work on this,” said Instructor Wade Stahr. “Everything was student done, from the engine, to the paint. It is a complete restoration with obvious modifications.”
Among the modifications is a Big Block Chevy 454 that puts its power to an overdrive 700R4 transmission. This is then transferred to the ground with a Ford 9-inch Posi traction drive axle supporting 3:55 gears.
“All of this gives the truck great power and drivability, without stopping at every gas station on the way,” said Stahr. “As in the past, all of our restoration projects were fortunate to have individuals and businesses in the community donate time and materials. A huge thank you goes out to all for their help and investment in our students at Independence.”
Donations included:
- NAPA Auto Parts for paint and parts;
- West Edge Auto Salvage for seats and various parts;
- Iowa Transmission Builders for expertise and parts;
- Cy & Charley’s for tires and wheels;
- RJS welding for materials and welding expertise;
- Mike’s Automotive for the exhaust system;
- Boubin’s for Front wheel alignment assistance;
- Dunlap Motors with technical information.
“Student hard work and dedication to the project shows from the reflection of the paint to the roar of the engine,” said Stahr.
With the vehicle now complete you may see it driving about downtown, as they are preparing it for sale this summer. Individuals who may be interested in viewing the vehicle can contact the Independence Jr/Sr High School for more information.