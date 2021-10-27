INDEPENDENCE- Autum D. Parizek, 29, of Independence, IA was born on September 5, 1992, in Cedar Rapids, IA and died on Sunday October 24, 2021, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, IA.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday October 30, 2021, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA. Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 8 PM on Friday October 29th at the Reiff Family Center.
