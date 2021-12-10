INDEPENDENCE – For several years B&D Services has raised funds internally to purchase holiday gifts for our individuals who would otherwise go without. The agency has grown so much we are no longer able to ensure everyone receives their holiday wishes. We would like to invite you to join us with this heartwarming event again this year.
The B&D Services Giving Tree is a great opportunity to share holiday spirit to those in need. Please consider stopping by B&D Services at 212 1st Street East and choosing a tag from the Giving Tre. Your generosity will help bring joy to one of the individuals we serve this holiday season.
B&D Services is a private health care corporation that provides services to children, adults, and the elderly wo need assistance living in their own home. Our goal is to help people live in the least restrictive environment of their choice. For more information, call 319-334-6997, visit our website at www.bdclp.com, or stop by the agency office at 212 1st Street East, Independence.