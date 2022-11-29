INDEPENDENCE – For several years, B&D Services has raised funds internally to purchase holiday gifts for our individuals who would otherwise go without. As the agency has grown so much, we are no longer able to ensure everyone receives their holiday wishes. We would like to invite you to join us with this heartwarming event again this year.
The B&D Services Giving Tree is a great opportunity to share holiday spirit to those in need. Please consider stopping by B&D Services and choosing a tag from the Giving Tree. Your generosity will help bring joy to one of the individuals we serve this holiday season.