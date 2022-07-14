JESUP – Aylin Baldwin of Jesup Elementary school was the winner of the American Legion of Iowa 5th Grade Flag Essay contest.
Criteria for the essay included the student’s perspective of what the United States Flag represents to them using facts from the United States Flag Code.
Aylin was chosen from over 4000 entries in the state across 9 American Legion of Iowa districts.
After winning the American Legion Pump-Scheer Post 342 local contest and the District 4 contest earlier this year, Aylin was invited to attend the Department of Iowa American Legion convention held in Des Moines last weekend where she read her winning essay to the convention general assembly along with the Second and Third place winners.
She will receive a prize check for $500 (in addition to her local and district prize awards), a U.S. flag, and a plaque for her winning efforts.