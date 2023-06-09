ICSD Band Awards 2023

Award recipients included (from left) Ceraphine Franck, Iowa Bandmasters Association Merit Award; Kylee Jacobsen, Iowa Bandmasters Association Merit Award; Brooklyn Williamson, Woody Herman Jazz Award; Lauren Hamilton, John Philip Sousa Award; Emily Erdelt, Group Dynamic Youth Leadership Service Award; Madi Mestad, Band Boosters Award; Katelyn Van Buren, IBA Merit Award and the Vocal Musician Above and Beyond; Chloe Rehmert, Director's Award, Iowa Choral Directors Association Award and Outstanding Vocalist Award; Kaleb Penner, Louis Armstrong Jazz Award; Hannah Koch, Group Dynamic Youth Leadership Service Award; Brody Bevans, Band Boosters Award.

 Charlie McCardle Photo

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Choir and Band programs recognized their seniors with music awards in May.

