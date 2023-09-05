BRANDON – Barbara A. Kiler, 84, of Brandon, Iowa, died on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at her home in Brandon.
A visitation was held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. A Private Graveside service will be held at the Brandon Cemetery in Brandon.
Barbara was born on January 31, 1939, in Waterloo, the daughter of James and Laura (Marsh) Bowers. She was raised in Brandon, and attended the Brandon Community Schools. On November 8, 1956, Barbara married Lytell H. Kiler in Princeton, Mo.. They lived in Denver and La Porte City, for a short time before making Brandon their forever home again. She loved the town of Brandon and in a small town like that; she didn’t just raise her eight children. In her own way she had touched the lives of all the children raised there. Mostly through driving the school bus for thirty-five years, and her oatmeal cookies.
She liked being home and didn’t travel often. But when she did it was for family. Barbara and Lytell traveled all over Iowa to attend all of their children’s and grandchildren’s school events. They were their biggest fans.
She is survived by her husband, Lytell Kiler, Brandon; five sons: Perry (Deb) Kiler, Kansas City, Kan., Kale (Shelly) Kiler, Kansas City, Kan., Randy Kiler, La Porte City, Karl (Angie) Kiler, Quasqueton, and LyDell Kiler, Brandon; a daughter, Keeme Robinson, Brandon; a daughter-in-law, Kay Kiler, West Branch; fourteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister, Janice Dewit, La Porte City; a brother-in-law, Don Krull; and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, James and Laura Bowers; two sons, Kevin and Lynial Kiler; a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Kiler; a brother, Larry Bowers; a sister LaVonna Krull; and a brother-in-law, Bob Dewitt.
