INDEPENDENCE – The Indee Bark Park Committee is hosting Robin MacFarlane for an afternoon of fun and learning on Saturday, May 14. The class will be limited to the first 20 people who register. Register at the Falcon Civic Center. Charge for the class will be $30 includes treat bag. You need not be a Bark Park permit holder to attend the class. This is an incredible opportunity to work with a world class trainer and make training your dog easier and more enjoyable for both you and your dog.
Join this fun and interactive class to learn new tricks and improve your dog’s behavior.
Instead of just routine obedience training, come learn how to be your dog’s hero! Teaching your dog to come when called or be calm around distractions are crucial skills but if you don’t understand how to train, it’s hard to be successful.
In this class you will practice skills that, disguised as tricks, teach your dog to behave better!
What you will learn:
Your dog’s natural strengths and weaknesses based on genetics.
How to communicate through body language that dog’s naturally understand.
How to help your dog calm down around distractions.
Activities include:
Obstacle course work for building calmness and confidence.
Tricks like “balancing a treat on the nose” or “hold hands” for learning to hold still.
Teaching a dog to “watch you” so they can stay quiet rather than barking at a distraction.
How to get the dog to WANT to come when called.
A simple trick for teaching the dog when it’s time to just relax and lay down.
Your Instructor:
Robin MacFarlane, former owner of That’s My Dog, Inc in Dubuque, Iowa has been a professional dog trainer since 1994. In addition to personally training thousands of dogs and their owners, she is a “trainer of trainers”. Robin travels nationally and internationally helping other dog professionals improve their skills. She is know for her ability to explain and demonstrate concepts making them easier to understand and replicate. Her mission is to help dog owners learn how to be their dog’s hero!
Event Information
Saturday May 14 at 1 p.m. (this is a 90 minute class) at the Indee Bark Park by the Falcon Civic Center.
Class Requirements:
- Participating dogs should have a well fitted collar that they can not slip out of.
- Bring your dog on a regular 5-6 foot leash. Retractable leashes are not allowed.
- Bring a pouch of small, easy to swallow dog treats and 1 of your dog’s favorite toys.
- Wear footwear designed for active movement such as tennis shoes. No flip flops.
Please Note:
This class is open to dogs and handlers of all skills levels. However, dogs with significant behavior problems should not attend. If your dog is likely to fight with another dog or is significantly uncomfortable around strangers, please do not register for this group class.
No minors under the age of 18 without parent or legal guardian present.