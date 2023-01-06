INDEPENDENCE – After announcing the resignation of School Board Director Brad Bleichner in December, the community was asked for someone to step up to fill the vacancy.
After reviewing submitted applications, the Board appointed Mitch Barnett during a special session Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Dr. Mitchell Barnett is currently the Associate Director of the Iowa Prescription Monitoring Program (PMP) with the Iowa Board of Pharmacy and Iowa Department of Public Health. Locals may remember him as the former Pharmacist in Charge at Ryan Pharmacy.
Barnett earned an undergraduate degree in pharmacy from the University of Iowa, and later went on to earn a doctorate in pharmacy and a Master’s degree, also from the University of Iowa, before completing a post-doc fellowship in clinical outcomes. He has been actively involved in health services research and patient claims analyses for over 20 years, including holding positions at the Iowa City VAMC Center of Excellence and Touro University-California, College of Pharmacy. He has published over 60 research articles and book chapters and has presented at numerous regional, national and international meetings.
Because of his current role with PMP he states he is “intricately familiar with public (open and closed session) meeting procedures and policies.” He has attended school board meetings since high school student and now as a parent.
He considers himself active in the community and frequently attends and participates in local and school events with his wife Marnie and youngest child Maggie.
“I would like to think we are not only strong supporters but also strong advocates and champions of the community in which we live,” he stated on his application to the Board.
Among his strengths he lists:
- Being a longtime proponent and advocate for education.
- Being detail-orientated, having a history of good financial stewardship with public resources.
- Understanding the importance and role school board members play in making educational and policy decisions.
- Understanding broader issues such as long-term sustainability (government funding and strategic planning).
- Understanding the need to build strong working relationships with constituents, stakeholders, and policymakers while discussing and debating all decisions, not only those that have obvious long-term implications.
Among upcoming School Board issues facing Barnett and the Board will be the status of a possible PPEL levy election. The next available date is mid March.