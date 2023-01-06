Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ICSD Mitch Barnett

Newly appointed School Board Director Mitch Barnett.

 John Klotzbach

INDEPENDENCE – After announcing the resignation of School Board Director Brad Bleichner in December, the community was asked for someone to step up to fill the vacancy.

After reviewing submitted applications, the Board appointed Mitch Barnett during a special session Wednesday, Jan. 4.

