Kudos to Coach Matt Miller, the coaching staff, and the Mustang Baseball Team getting to the State Tournament. This column is being written Monday morning and they play West Delaware at 2 p.m., so I’m hoping they win and continue until they win that last game of the season!! With all this in mind, it’s interesting that the game of baseball and life have a lot in common. We can learn great lessons from the game of baseball.
But first, a story about a little boy and baseball. With a bat and a ball in his hand he goes outside, pounds that bat on the ground and says to himself, “Here stands the greatest hitter ever in baseball.” With that statement, he throws the ball up in the air and when it comes down, he takes a mighty swing ... but misses! So he taps the bat on the ground with more determination and tosses the ball in the air again, takes a powerful swing at it again ... misses again. “Strike two,” he says. The third time the boy tosses the ball up again and for the third time he takes a mighty swing and for the third time ... he misses. He mutters to himself, “struck out by the world’s greatest pitcher.”
That little boy was me some 60 years ago, give or take a few. There are three great loves in my life, my God, my wife and family, and baseball. Maybe “Geezer Golf” too but that’s a column for another time. Here are a few of baseball’s lessons for life:
· In baseball, the great ones wait for their pitch and then swing hard. Opportunities in life are like that and we must be ready to swing hard.
· But with two strikes, you may swing even if it’s close. In life, that’s called faith. Faith in yourself, your abilities and taking risks now and then.
· Strike zones may differ between you and the umpire. In life sometimes the breaks just don’t go your way. Life like strike zones can be unfair. Get ready for the next pitch.
· In baseball, you’re expected to run hard on every play. Same thing in life. Give it your best shot. Ya just never know!
· Failure happens a lot. Batting .300 in baseball will get you in the Hall-of-Fame but it still means you failed 7 out of 10 times. Failure in life only happens when you give up. Failing is just a part of success.
· Bad hops are a part of baseball. You don’t always get the easy bounce. Life can have its bad hops too but you just gotta shake it off and move on.
· In baseball as in life, your beginning may have no bearing on how things end up. Baseball is 162 games long and who knows, you may just go on that winning streak. Same is true in life. Don’t give up or quit.
· And finally, do you notice how the team celebrates great plays and great wins. Remember to celebrate, celebrate, and celebrate great times with family and friends.
The baseball season is now half over. The World Series will be in late October and it’s looking like the Yankees and the Dodgers will be playing in this fall classic. That would be a great match-up but the prediction from this person is the Yankees in seven games. Ya read it here first. GO MUSTANGS!! Let me know how the game turns out at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640.