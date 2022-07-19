Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Kudos to Coach Matt Miller, the coaching staff, and the Mustang Baseball Team getting to the State Tournament. This column is being written Monday morning and they play West Delaware at 2 p.m., so I’m hoping they win and continue until they win that last game of the season!! With all this in mind, it’s interesting that the game of baseball and life have a lot in common. We can learn great lessons from the game of baseball.

But first, a story about a little boy and baseball. With a bat and a ball in his hand he goes outside, pounds that bat on the ground and says to himself, “Here stands the greatest hitter ever in baseball.” With that statement, he throws the ball up in the air and when it comes down, he takes a mighty swing ... but misses! So he taps the bat on the ground with more determination and tosses the ball in the air again, takes a powerful swing at it again ... misses again. “Strike two,” he says. The third time the boy tosses the ball up again and for the third time he takes a mighty swing and for the third time ... he misses. He mutters to himself, “struck out by the world’s greatest pitcher.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos