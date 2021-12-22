WATERLOO – The Independence Mustangs wrestling team competed in the annual Battle of Waterloo tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo last Friday and Saturday.
Four different brackets made up 8 team mini tournaments to get to Saturday’s Championship Bracket.
On Friday the Mustangs would get a bye in the first round in the Frost-Shavers Bracket and took care of business, winning 53-22 over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in the semifinals, but fell to Indianola in the 1st-place match by the score of 43-24.
The Mustangs moved to Pool 2 for a 4-team round-robin format consolation tournament. In the first round the Mustangs would fall to the Linn Mar Lions in a close 39-36 battle.
In round 2, the Mustangs would square off with the oh-so-familiar Osage Green Devils and their “passionate” fans. Independence would handle the Green Devils by the score of 43-30.
In the final dual of the day, the Mustangs faced off with the Ankeny Hawks and this would come down to the final match, but Ankeny would win 36-32.
Independence would go 2-3 for the weekend in a very talented field of teams. The Mustangs limp into the welcoming Christmas break, hoping to heal some injuries and rest the sick. The Mustangs will hopefully be healthy and ready to go come the new year.
Independence defeated Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53-22
106 — Tanner Wilson (Indee) over Dietrich Woodley (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 3:02
113 — Kaden Kremer (Indee) over Rigo Bobadilla (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 0:50
120 — Ethan Traub (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) over Kale Wieland (Indee) SV-1 10-8
126 — Keyten Jacobsen (Indee) over Jacob Ingebritson (Clarion-Goldfield-Dow) Fall 1:04
132 — Caleb Seaba (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) over Luke Johnson (Indee) Dec 9-8
138 — Carter Straw (Indee) over Jackson Beisel (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) TF 19-3
145 — Brady Clark (Indee) over Cale Kirstein (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 3:24
152 — Tyler Trumblee (Indee) over Luke Brownell (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 1:51
160 — Garrett Seaba (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) over Dalton Hoover (Indee) Fall 0:48
170 — Mack Seaba (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) over Teegan McEnany (Indee) Maj 12-3
182 — Mitch Johnson (Indee) over Nash Lienemann (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 2:29
195 — Marcus Beatty (Indee) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
220 — Brady McDonald (Indee) over Mason Allen (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 0:14
285 — Daniel Chavez (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) over Tono Cornell (Indee) Fall 0:29
Indianola defeated Independence 43-24
106 — Tanner Wilson (Independence) over Carson Cooper (Indianola) Dec 10-3
113 — Bowen Downey (Indianola) over Kaden Kremer (Independence) Maj 11-3
120 — Kale Wieland (Independence) over Ryan Young (Indianola) Fall 1:13
126 — Tyler Wieland (Independence) over Isaac Seger (Indianola) Fall 4:47
132 — Cael Meacham (Indianola) over Luke Johnson (Independence) Fall 2:49
138 — Carter Straw (Independence) over Jake Pontier (Indianola) Dec 5-2
145 — AJ Pontier (Indianola) over Brady Clark (Independence) Dec 5-3
152 — Ryder Downey (Indianola) over Isaiah Weber (Independence) Fall 2:25
160 — Bryce Aldridge (Indianola) over Teegan McEnany (Independence) Dec 6-2
170 — Isaiah Kellow (Indianola) over Caden Larson (Independence) TB-1 14-13
182 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) over Jaxson Morawski (Indianola) Fall 2:31
195 — Walker Whalen (Indianola) over Marcus Beatty (Independence) Fall 4:26
220 — James Naughton (Indianola) over Brady McDonald (Independence) Fall 2:28
285 — Cael Crawford (Indianola) over Tono Cornell (Independence) Fall 4:43
Linn-Mar defeated Independence 39-36
120 — Kale Wieland (Independence) over Keaton Williams (Linn-Mar) Fall 4:00
126 — Brayden Parke (Linn-Mar) over Tyler Wieland (Independence) Maj 17-6
132 — Kinnick Lechtenberg (Linn-Mar) over Keyten Jacobsen (Independence) Dec 4-2
138 — Kane Naaktgeboren (Linn-Mar) over Luke Johnson (Independence) Fall 1:48
145 — Grant Kress (Linn-Mar) over Carter Straw (Independence) TF 21-6
152 — Grant Boddicker (Linn-Mar) over Isaiah Weber (Independence) Fall 2:50
160 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) over Landen Bushman (Linn-Mar) Fall 4:46
170 — Caden Larson (Independence) over Jack White (Linn-Mar) Fall 0:47
182 — Tate Naaktgeboren (Linn-Mar) over Mitch Johnson (Independence) Fall 1:53
195 — Marcus Beatty (Independence) over James Bouska (Linn-Mar) Fall 3:46
220 — Brady McDonald (Independence) over Griffin Schultz (Linn-Mar) Fall 0:21
285 — Luke Gaffney (Linn-Mar) over Tono Cornell (Independence) Fall 0:55
106 — Malik DeBow (Linn-Mar) over Tanner Wilson (Independence) Dec 9-4
113 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) over Nate Fish (Linn-Mar) Fall 1:53
Independence defeated Osage 43-30
126 — Tucker Stangel (Osage) over Keyten Jacobsen (Independence) Maj 15-3
132 — Luke Johnson (Independence) over Spencer Adams (Osage) Fall 4:15
138 — Carter Straw (Independence) over Kamdyn Blanco (Osage) Fall 2:57
145 — Chase Thomas (Osage) over Brady Clark (Independence) Fall 0:41
152 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Heath Voigt (Osage) Fall 1:28
160 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) over Max Gast (Osage) Maj 11-2
170 — Nicholas Fox (Osage) over Dalton Hoover (Independence) Fall 0:45
182 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) over Ledger Nehls (Osage) Fall 1:06
195 — Cole Jeffries (Osage) over Marcus Beatty (Independence) Dec 13-7
220 — Barrett Muller (Osage) over Jackson Krogman (Independence) Fall 0:59
285 — Mac Muller (Osage) over Brady McDonald (Independence) Fall 0:33
106 — Tanner Wilson (Independence) over Garrett Tusler (Osage) Fall 3:20
113 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) over Preston Beyer (Osage) Fall 1:05
120 — Kale Wieland (Independence) over Darren Adams (Osage) Dec 5-1
Osage’s team score was adjusted by -1.0 for unsportsmanlike
Ankeny defeated Independence 36-32
106 — Truman Folkers (Ankeny) over Tanner Wilson (Independence) Maj 8-0
113 — Fnu Maihan (Ankeny) over Kaden Kremer (Independence) Dec 6-4
120 — Trever Anderson (Ankeny) over Logan Schachterle (Independence) TF 17-2
126 — Benjamin Hansen (Ankeny) over Tyler Wieland (Independence) Dec 6-0
132 — Luke Johnson (Independence) over Devon Julich (Ankeny) Fall 2:45
138 — Carter Straw (Independence) over Lincoln Folkers (Ankeny) Dec 8-3
145 — Jace Anderson (Ankeny) over Brady Clark (Independence) Fall 3:47
152 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Michael Rose (Ankeny) Fall 1:44
160 — Dalton Hoover (Independence) over Teagen Peiffer (Ankeny) Fall 1:22
170 — Xander Kenworhty (Ankeny) over Teegan McEnany (Independence) Dec 7-1
182 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) over Carter Smith (Ankeny) Fall 1:31
195 — Cade Bennethum (Ankeny) over Marcus Beatty (Independence) Fall 1:32
220 — Brady McDonald (Independence) over Jack Dorfler (Ankeny) Fall 1:48
285 — Joseph Kingston (Ankeny) over Tono Cornell (Independence) Fall 0:25
Independence’s team score was adjusted by -1.0 for Unsportsmanlike
The short-handed Independence Girls Wrestling team competed at the Battle of Waterloo and went 0-5 on the weekend, but they showed up and they battled. Great experience for this young group of girls. The Mustangs had 5 girls for this tournament.
In the first dual of the day, the Mustangs faced the defending 3-time State Champs, Waverly-Shell Rock and took an early 6-0 lead when Indee’s Sarah Greiner pinned Waverly’s Amber Hoth in 11 seconds. Final score would be Waverly 48, Indee 6.
In the second dual of the day, junior Dakota Whitman would win by fall for the Mustangs only win in a 54-6 loss to Osage.
The Mustangs would win 2 matches against North Scott when Ella Kennett and Dakota Whitman would both win by Fall.
In the consolation bracket on Saturday the Mustangs took on Cedar Falls and would fall 30-18, but had three wins by fall. Sarah Greiner, Hannah Suender and Dakota Whitman would all pin their opponent in the first period.
Independence would then square off against the Bettendorf girls and Dakota Whitman would win by Fall for the only Mustang win, losing 48-6.