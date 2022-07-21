HAZLETON – Come out to the Fontana Park Wildlife Display and learn about the animals that reside at Fontana Park. There will be Buchanan County Conservation Board staff to feed and answer questions about the animal featured that week. The animals that are remaining for the program are the ducks, raccoon, fox, salamander, and the vulture. All ages are encouraged to come, and participants can just show up – no advance registration needed. Fontana Park Wildlife Display is located at 1883 125th Street, Hazleton. The program is offered at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday through August 23. For more information go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.
BCCB Offering Animal Encounters
- Submitted by Michael Maas Naturalist Buchanan County Conservation Board
