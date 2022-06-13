The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) is awarding its first Key Business Grant to Empowered Energy of Fairbank. The Key Business Grant that BCEDC offers is a grant of up to $10,000 to either attract or retain a unique or key business in a Buchanan County Community. It is not for just any business, but a key business or a new, innovative business for a community which will differ from community to community. The purpose of the grant is to:
1. Facilitate the economic and social viability of Buchanan County communities.
2. Offer financial assistance that assist in attracting or retaining a business that is vital to the economic and social wellbeing of a community
3. To diversify the community’s economic composition by encouraging unique or essential business startups and expansions in Buchanan County.
Empowered Energy of Fairbank is a new business that will be located in downtown Fairbank in the rear entrance area of the VanDaele Insurance building. Empowered Energy will be owned by Elsie VanDaele and she will co-manage it with her father Chad VanDaele. It will provide nutritional shakes and tea drinks along with coffees and espresso. It will provide an area for customers to sit and visit as well as have discussions on developing a healthy plan for themselves using these products.
When speaking with the VanDaele’s, Chad said, “The idea came from my aunt and the impact her nutrition businesses have made in the two communities she owns them in; having a healthy choice for all ages and being able to have something positive to look forward to. We always wanted something in Fairbank that could promote health and exercise while also trying to find something our daughters could be a part of and hopefully someday run as a business. We are very excited and want to keep Main Street Fairbank alive and bring people to town to see what else Fairbank has to offer. We have such a great community, and we believe this is the perfect match. We are looking forward to having a place to socialize for all ages and having the opportunity to coach them on making healthier decisions.”
Elsie VanDaele is currently attending University of Iowa with a double major in Dance and Business Management. Elsie said, “I have always wanted to own my own business and I am excited for this opportunity to teach me hands on business skills as well as an opportunity that will bring me back to the Fairbank.”
Executive Director, Lisa Kremer, explained, “The Key Business Grant is a grant that was created by BCEDC and is only available within Buchanan County. We are excited to see this first Key Business Grant go to Empowered Energy, the VanDaele’s and the city of Fairbank. This grant is available and open for applications on a continuing basis. To find out more about the grant you can find it on the BCEDC website at www.growbuchanan.com or contact Director Lisa Kremer at director@growbuchanan.com or call 319-334-7497.”