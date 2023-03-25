BUCHANANCOUNTY – Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) has awarded its first combination Key Business Grant and Revolving Loan to Nick’s Family Grocery of Winthrop. The BCEDC is a nonprofit economic development organization whose mission is to facilitate economic development in Buchanan County.
According to owners of Nick’s Family Grocery, Nick Dennie and Nick Wilgenbusch, “When the owners of McElroy’s decided to sell their store and exit the Winthrop market, we saw a tremendous opportunity. Not only could we be part of saving our small-town grocery and deli, but we would also have access to a dedicated facility that will allow our catering business to continue to grow. We will be reopening the store with a full line of groceries, meats and deli — and the capacity for expanded catering volume.” Dennie and Wilgenbusch are also co-owners of Fat Chef Catering and Wilgenbusch owns and runs the Winthrop Locker. “This allows us to bring catering and fresh meat options back to the full-service grocery store.” They expressed their appreciation for the loan and grant stating that, “The BCEDC grant and low interest loan allows us to remodel and purchase much needed equipment that would not have been possible without it.”
As local residents with strong ties to the community, Dennie and Wilgenbusch have a vested interest in the success of the store. BCEDC Board Chair and mayor of Winthrop, Gerald Dennie said, “I was glad that the BCEDC board voted unanimously to support this opportunity for Nick’s Family Grocery and Winthrop. The grocery store is vital to our community as well as surrounding smaller communities. This allows Winthrop to keep this key business.”
The Key Business Grant that BCEDC offers is a grant of up to $10,000 to either attract or retain a unique or key business in a Buchanan County Community. It is not for just any business, but a key business such as Nick’s Family Grocery which is ensuring a key business is available to the residents of Winthrop. The purpose of the grant is to:
1. Facilitate the economic and social viability of Buchanan County communities.
2. Offer financial assistance that assist in attracting or retaining a business that is vital to the economic and social wellbeing of a community.
3. To diversify the community’s economic composition by encouraging unique or essential business startups and expansions in Buchanan County.
In addition, the BCEDC offers low-interest loans to help establish and grow businesses. BCEDC Treasurer Terry Toale explained, “ Loans are offered at 3% interest and there is 6-month grace period before the 1st payment is due and before amortization kicks in. This allows companies to establish a positive cash-flow and helps ensure business success.”
Businesses interested in securing a BCEDC Revolving Loan can call BCEDC Director Lisa Kremer at 319-334-7497 or email director@growbuchanan.com. Both the BCEDC Revolving Loan and Key Businesses Grant information can be found on the BCEDC website at www.growbuchanan.com .