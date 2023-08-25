BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) has received a grant from the Rural Ideas Network to create the Buchanan County Business Lab now available on the BCEDC website, www.growbuchanan.com .
The Business Lab provides a variety of high-quality business support services that entrepreneurs (including both new and established businesses) can access, at no cost. All Business Lab services are delivered remotely via video conferencing, making it easy to use these resources to grow your business. The Lab provides 1 on 1 assistance in the following areas: Start up Coaching, Business Management Coaching, Succession Plan Coaching and Website Evaluations. In addition, it provides Website Design Bootcamps, Peer Learning Roundtables, Peer Learning Forums, a Curated Workshop Library and Curated Podcast Library. Buchanan County businesses can access the Business Lab 24/7 and take advantage of the available services remotely, from anywhere, using this link: https://www.ruralideas.net/labs/buchanan-County or by clicking the tab on the top of the BCEDC website labeled Buchanan County Business Lab.
“This is a great opportunity for Buchanan County residents and businesses to be able to have access to FREE top-notch resources right in their own home. Anyone considering opening a business, a business owner looking at retiring and not sure where to go for that next generation, or those just looking for business resources are able to do it right from their home or office with the Buchanan County Business Lab,” said BCEDC Director Lisa Kremer. “BCEDC will then add additional follow-up where needed and wanted. This just provides us another way to reach those in Buchanan County that are interested in starting or make changes with a business.”
The new Business Lab is possible thanks to a partnership with Rural Ideas Network (RIN), a national nonprofit organization that partners with rural communities and economic development organizations to provide a robust set of services to entrepreneurs.
The Rural Ideas Network is a national nonprofit association that helps rural entrepreneurs and communities spark growth. Launched in early 2020, the Rural Ideas Network designs and delivers a growing set of services tailored to meet the unique needs of rural entrepreneurs. In addition to providing a collective voice for rural entrepreneurs, the Rural Ideas Network also partners with rural community organizations to power local entrepreneur support efforts. For more information on the Buchanan County Business Lab, contact BCEDC Director Lisa Kremer at director@growbuchanan.com or call 319-334-7497.