INDEPENDENCE – The December 21 LifeServe blood drive at Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) collected 36 useable units from 30 eligible donors which could save or sustain up to 108 lives.
“The blood drive was incredible!” said Jana Huegerich, LifeServe representative. “Thanks again for hosting us in 2021 as our collections are invaluable to our blood supply. 2021 was a record year for your (BCHC) location. We collected 199 units, impacting 597 lives! That is up from 117 units in 2020.”
“We are so proud to hear this,” said Michelle McBride, BCHC Public Relations Manager. “What an amazing year. I truly feel that this is one of the many silver linings that the pandemic has brought us. Community members have really stepped forward to give in several ways, including giving through the gift of blood donation. We look forward to a successful 2022! Thank you!”
The December 21 blood drive also attracted two first time donors who stepped up to try blood donation.
“Whether you had a successful donation or not, your efforts to stop and donate blood did not go unnoticed,” said Huegerich.
The collect blood went through 15 different tests before transported to hospital patients in need.
The next LifeServe Blood Drive at BCHC will be Tuesday, Feb. 15.