Are you looking for an opportunity to contribute to the community? A way to meet people? An outlet for your extra time that benefits many in our county? The Buchanan County Health Center Hospital Auxiliary may be what you are seeking!
The BCHC Spring Membership Luncheon will be held on Friday, April 14, at 12 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church. This is an opportunity to come and explore the Auxiliary and join in our work and mission, which is to assist the hospital and its patients and to promote the welfare and health of the community.
Our Auxiliary was established in 1922 to “aid the hospital” in all possible ways. Through the years, the auxiliary has grown to provide scholarships to county residents, both high schools students and nontraditional students, to assist in pursuing an education in human health care careers, supporting community health outreach activities such as health fairs, vaccine clinics, blood drives, and Teddy bear clinics, and focusing on departmental needs and employee recognition. We also support Lexington Estate by volunteering there for events and supporting those residents.
This is all funded mainly through sales from our volunteer-run gift shop within the hospital, membership dues, and a No Bake Bake Sale.
The membership luncheon is a great opportunity to enjoy a delicious lunch, visit with fellow and prospective members, listen to our guest speaker, and get caught up on Auxiliary news. This is also the kickoff event for paying annual Auxiliary dues of $15. The membership chair and treasurer will be there to collect dues.
Please consider joining us and inviting a friend to learn more about our organization. Perhaps you are a past member who is ready to rejoin our group, or newly retired, looking for an opportunity to support our hospital and community. We are excited to tell you about BCHC Auxiliary and welcome you to our group.
If you would like more information about the Auxiliary or to make a reservation for the Membership Luncheon (cost of luncheon $15), please contact Cindy Waters, membership chair, 319-361-6486, or Barb Butera, president, 319-361-5270.
We look forward to seeing you at the luncheon and being a part of the BCHC Auxiliary!