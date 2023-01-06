INDEPENDENCE – On January 1st, the Buchanan County Health Center Board of Trustees welcomed newly elected member, Chris Nelson, to the volunteer leadership board. The BCHC Board of Trustees provide direction and counsel to the leaders of BCHC. Chris replaces the seat held by Carmen Mescher, who recently fulfilled her term on the board after 9 years of leadership.
“Chris brings a fresh perspective to the board of trustees and a wealth of health industry knowledge. Her years of experience in patient care will be a tremendous resource on the BCHC board,” commented chairman of the board, Rob Robinson. “Carmen Mescher, was a valuable contributor during her time on the board of trustees, and it was an honor to work with her on the accomplishments BCHC has achieved in recent years.”
A lifelong native to Buchanan County, Chris played an active role in the health care of local community members for 37 years. After graduating from high school, Chris attended Allen School of Nursing in Waterloo. After the completion of her nursing degree, Chris was hired at BCHC, formerly known as People’s Memorial Hospital, in 1974 and served as a nurse within the emergency department, inpatient unit, and surgery department before her promotion to the position of specialty clinic manager, of which she held for 15 years leading up to her retirement in 2011. Chris has also served her community in volunteer leadership positions in the past by serving on the Cedar Valley Hospice Independence Board of Directors and Buffalo Creek Golf Course Board of Directors.
“I look forward to working with the trustees and the BCHC leadership team to continue to provide quality health services to our local communities,” Chris commented. “Retention of skilled, dedicated employees is crucial to maintain and improve the BCHC family workplace. I also look forward to continuing to improve communication processes and access between medical clinics to patients and caregivers, expand specialty clinic and surgical offerings, and continue to review options for local dialysis services.”
Chris joins fellow board members Rob Robinson, Denny Donlea, Anne McMillan, and Donnie Bloes. To learn more about BCHC and its leadership team, please visit BCHealth.org, or follow ‘Buchanan County Health Center’ on Facebook for the latest news and updates.