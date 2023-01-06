Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – On January 1st, the Buchanan County Health Center Board of Trustees welcomed newly elected member, Chris Nelson, to the volunteer leadership board. The BCHC Board of Trustees provide direction and counsel to the leaders of BCHC. Chris replaces the seat held by Carmen Mescher, who recently fulfilled her term on the board after 9 years of leadership.

“Chris brings a fresh perspective to the board of trustees and a wealth of health industry knowledge. Her years of experience in patient care will be a tremendous resource on the BCHC board,” commented chairman of the board, Rob Robinson. “Carmen Mescher, was a valuable contributor during her time on the board of trustees, and it was an honor to work with her on the accomplishments BCHC has achieved in recent years.”

