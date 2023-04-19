INDEPENDENCE – The BCHC Surgery Department recently received major upgrades to one of its two operating rooms with the second near completion. Due to profound changes in medical technology over the past decade, BCHC made the commitment to invest in the latest equipment and technology to continue to provide state-of-the-art surgical services to the communities of Buchanan County and surrounding areas.
BCHC is pleased to now offer 4K AIM (Advanced Imaging Modality) and SPY technology which provides surgeons with the ability to see beyond the standard wavelength of white light. Used during general surgery, orthopedic, urology, and podiatry procedures, this upgrade will allow identification of critical anatomy, prevent surgical complications, and improve operating room efficiency. In addition, the operating rooms are now controlled by Stryker Connected OR Hub, allowing surgeon preferences to be stored via individual profile to ensure each surgeon has their specific clinical settings for every individual procedure. This provides consistent surgeon experience through the push of a button. All components are optimized to provide the same brilliant 4K image each and every time.
Many procedures can be performed locally for all ages at BCHC including joint replacement and orthopedic procedures, skin cancer removal, GI screenings, cataract removal pain management, urology, ENT, podiatry, and general procedures. To learn more about the procedures offered at BCHC, please visit bchealth.org. To stay up-to-date on the latest news and announcements from BCHC, please visit “Buchanan County Health Center” on Facebook.