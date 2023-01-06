INDEPENDENCE – The Cardiology Specialty Clinic at Buchanan County Health Center is pleased to welcome Arpit Sothwal, MD, FACC, to its rotation of cardiologists from UnityPoint Health – Cedar Rapids.
Dr. Sothwal attended Dr. SN Medical College in Jodhpur, India, and completed his residency and fellowship at the Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Board certified in general cardiology, echocardiography, cardiac nuclear imaging, cardiac CT, and internal medicine, Dr. Sothwal specializes in cardiac imaging and nuclear cardiology. Dr. Sothwal has special interest areas in the management of complex cardiac patients, including congestive heart failure, 3D structural transesophageal echocardiogram, and cardiac CT.