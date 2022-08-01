INDEPENDENCE – BCHC is pleased to welcome Joud Dib, MD from Allen Hospital Cardiology to the BCHC Oelwein Specialty Clinic, located at 2405 Rock Island Road. Dr. Joud visits the BCHC Oelwein Specialty Clinic every other Friday in addition to his colleague, Abbie Schaa, ARNP from Allen Hospital Cardiology who visits the BCHC Cardiology Clinic in Independence every Tuesday.
Dr. Dib received his medical degree in 1996 from Lebanese University in Beirut and completed his residency at Staten Island University Hospital in Staten Island, New York. Board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine for cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology, Dr. Dib has been providing care since 2007.