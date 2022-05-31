(Independence, IA) – Buchanan County Health Center is pleased to welcome Katie Weigel, FNP-BC to its team of urgent care providers.
Visiting from Fiat Family Medicine, Katie is a board certified Family Nurse Practitioner. She earned her Associate Degree in Nursing from Northeast Iowa Community College in 2011. She then completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Grand Canyon University in 2016. As an RN, she enjoyed working in the Emergency Departments at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo and at Buchanan County Health Center. She then obtained a Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University in 2020, and holds a national certification with the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) as a family nurse practitioner. Katie and her husband, Mark, have four children. In her spare time, Katie enjoys reading, kayaking, and being outdoors.
Urgent Care at BCHC is open Monday-Friday from 5:30-8:30pm and Saturday-Sunday from 10am-4pm. Closed on holidays, BCHC Urgent Care is located near the emergency room entrance on the north side of the hospital. At this time, patients are encouraged to call ahead at 319-332-0937 from 5:00-8:30pm on weeknights and 9:30am-4pm on weekends.
For more information about BCHC’s Urgent Care Department, please visit bchealth.org, or follow Buchanan County Health Center on Facebook for the latest news and announcements from BCHC.