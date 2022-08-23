INDEPENDENCE – BCHC is pleased to welcome Kenny Rodriguez, MD from Cedar Valley Centers for ENT, Sinus & Allergy, Skin Cancer, and Facial Plastics to the BCHC Specialty Clinic in Independence.
Visiting the second Monday of each month, Dr. Rodriguez specializes in the care of ear, nose, and throat conditions, including sleep apnea and allergies, in addition to skin cancer and other skin conditions. Seeing patients of all ages, Dr. Rodriguez received his medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Completing his residency and internship at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, Dr. Rodriguez is board eligible in otolaryngology from the American Board of Otolaryngology.