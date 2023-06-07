INDEPENDENCE – The Cardiology Specialty Clinic at Buchanan County Health Center is pleased to welcome Khalil Anouti, MD from Cedar Valley Medical Specialists to the Cardiology Specialty Clinic.
Dr. Anouti attended the American University of Beirut in Lebanon, India, and completed his residency and fellowship at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania and the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in Cincinnati, Ohio. Board certified in cardiovascular diseases, internal medicine, and board eligible in interventional cardiology, Dr. Anouti specializes in intervention cardiology.
Dr. Anouti visits the BCHC Specialty Clinic in Independence on the 1st and 3rd Monday of each month. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Anouti, please call 319-883-1452. For all other inquiries, please contact the BCHC Specialty Clinic at 319-332-0950, or visit BCHealth.org for more information. o stay up-to-date with the latest news and announcements from BCHC, please visit “Buchanan County Health Center” on Facebook.