INDEPENDENCE – BCHC is pleased to welcome Megan Thompson, OTR/L to the Therapy & Rehabilitation Department. Megan continues to advance the therapy department by providing occupational therapy services to patients of all ages locally and close to home.
Megan started her occupational therapy career graduating from Kirkwood Community College as an occupational therapy assistant. She then worked at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City for 6 years. Continuing her education, she earned her undergraduate and master’s degree in occupational therapy from Concordia University in Wisconsin. Prior to joining BCHC, Megan worked as an occupational therapist at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton, providing outpatient therapy, acute care, and home health therapy services. Megan’s clinical interests include orthopedic conditions of the hand and wrist, and geriatric care.
A native of Quasqueton, Megan currently resides outside of Independence with her husband, Nick. In her spare time, Megan enjoys baking, traveling, shopping, and spending time with her nieces and nephew.
Conditions treated through occupational therapy include, but are not limited to, developmental delays, cognitive and physical disabilities, stroke and head injury rehabilitation, hand traumas, total joint replacement, and lymphedema. Adult and pediatric patients alike can benefit from occupational therapy services.
Occupational therapy is available through referral from a primary care provider or specialist. To learn more about the services offered through the Therapy & Rehabilitation Department, please visit BCHealth.org. To stay up-to-date on the latest news and announcements from BCHC, please follow “Buchanan County Health Center” on Facebook.